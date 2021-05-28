Anchor Bay Idol auditions to kick off
Local songbirds with dreams of fame can jumpstart their career locally this June with auditions for the Anchor Bay Idol competition. Anchor Bay Idol is presented by the Anchor Bay Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Village of East Harbor. The final competition is set for 3 p.m. Aug. 14 during the Music by the Bay event, which will feature multiple bands and musical performers Aug. 13 and 14 at Walter and Mary Burke Park in New Baltimore.www.voicenews.com