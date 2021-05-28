Drury Reynolds Memorial Day Service Committee Announces Plans For 2021 Event

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. The weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, children rejoin the regular worship before communion. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Wednesday Recharge with dinner and intergenerational activities at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
