Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairbanks, AK

The importance of sacrificial commitment, reflecting on Memorial Day

By Derek Dickinson
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 18 days ago

We live in a culture where many struggle with commitment. Marriage rates are down; cohabitation rates are up. It reminds me of a little girl who liked one of our sons when he was in first grade. She told him that she was going to marry him. When he told her no, he was going to marry someone else, she paused and said, “Well, when you get a divorce, then you’ll marry me.” We see this tendency, particularly in young adults. Almost two thirds of American senior citizens belong to a religious congregation, however, only four in ten of Americans under thirty do (Dedicated, Pete Davis, 55). Author Pete Davis calls our society “the Culture of Open Options” (Dedicated, 10). All of us like to have options; all of us appreciate evaluating different opportunities. But under the surface even our culture admires those who make sacrificial commitments. We enjoy listening to musicians who have spent years honing their musical talent. We applaud athletes who do incredible feats on the field. We admire the couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and want to know their secret. We appreciate the small business owner/entrepreneur who has served this community for decades, providing both jobs and needed services.

www.newsminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairbanks, AK
Lifestyle
Local
Alaska Society
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
Fairbanks, AK
Society
City
Fairbanks, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Americans#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
News Break
Religion
Country
Iraq
Related
Sperryville, VARappahannock News

Memorial Day memories

“Every year I visit the Veterans Memorial in the Sperryville Cemetery around Memorial Day,” says Sperryville resident and photographer Ray Boc. “On May 28, 2007, a large part of our community, led by the Sperryville Veterans of Foreign War Post 1150, gathered together to dedicate this monument. Because of that day, I have a place where I can go and remember those of my family that have served and faced challenges unimaginable to me in defending our country. As a child in the 50's, we celebrated with Memorial Day parades where I grew up. I watched my uncles proudly marching in their uniforms with flags and banners. I later marched with them as a member of the high school band. One uncle made the ultimate sacrifice and never got to march. After the parade, we went to the cemetery and paid our respects. I thank the community for this space in Sperryville Cemetery.”
Starkville, MSwcbi.com

Gold Star families reflect at Memorial Day observance

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – For many, Memorial Day means time off and the start of summer. For Gold Star families across the country, it means more. A Gold Star family is a family who has lost a loved one that was serving in the military. At the Oktibbeha County Courthouse,...
PoliticsElk Valley Times

Local veterans reflect upon Memorial Day

When civilians think of Memorial Day, most people think of a three-day weekend at the lake with friends or a barbeque Friday night with the family; however, for Veterans and their family and friends it is so much more. Memorial Day is a time to remember all of the soldiers we have lost to keep our freedom. People typically don’t want to think about all of the horrible things that veterans have gone through and the things they have seen because it is not pleasant, but we need to remember our veterans don’t have a choice.
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Memorial Day services carry important message

It’s Monday afternoon and I’m sitting in The Daily News office on Penn Street writing this column. The clock strikes 3 p.m. and I hear what I think it a bugle. I was right. It was someone outside playing taps nearby. What a beautiful tribute on a beautiful day. I don’t know who was playing, but thank you!
Rochester, MNKIMT

Rochester community members with military ties reflect on Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Community members with military ties are reflecting on the sacrifices made by service members in protecting our nation's freedoms. Mother and Daughter Debi Neville and Mariah Mihm laid flowers beside the names of three loved ones Monday, whose names are inscribed at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. One of them is Mihm's father, Neville's husband, a Vietnam War veteran who passed away last year.
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Gohmert, Schaefer reflect on Memorial Day

TYLER — Congressman Louie Gohmert appears at the long-running Memorial Day ceremony at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Gohmert shared his thoughts on the holiday with KTBB. He told us, “It is when many people have one of the best, most enjoyable weekends of the year. But we should not forget what this day is about: remembering those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. There’s a lotta divisions in the country right now, and this nation is divided on a number of different things. But on this there should be no division: we owe our freedom — the fact that that we have kept it — to those who have been willing and have laid down their lives for their country.”
Religionchurchleaders.com

Identity in Christ Verses: 76 Inspirational Scriptures

In Revise Us Again, I argued at length that the Christian life is becoming who you already are and that’s about your identity in Christ. In Ephesians, Paul says two times to “speak the truth in love” to one another. In context, Paul is exhorting God’s people to remind one another of their identity in Christ, to remind one another about the new self into which they have been made, to remind one another of their true identity. Something that’s all too easy to forget, which is why we need to know identity in Christ verses.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Food and reflection: Different ways Memphis celebrated Memorial Day 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In 2020, many Mid-Southerners experienced Memorial Day from their homes. This prevented the House of MTenzi Museum on Madison Avenue from holding their annual Forgotten Souls Festival, a meal and hygiene supply giveaway to hundreds of area homeless people, many of them veterans. This Memorial Day,...
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Reflections on a gray day

Last week, as Barry Sherman barked out the command, "Veterans Attention,” the 2021 Boothbay Region Memorial Day parade stepped off. As usual for the event, former Sgt. Barry wore a Vietnam era in-country uniform of camo utilities, jungle boots and a floppy hat frequently worn by Marines and soldiers operating in the boondocks. His hat, called a cover by Marines, had several nicknames, which I won't reveal as this is a family newspaper.
ReligionThomasville Times-Enterprise

Biblical paradoxes

A paradox is a seemingly contradictory statement that is still true. There are several in Christian theology, and we accept them by realizing that God knows everything and fully understands reality, though we do not. Isaiah 55:8 applies. Here God states, “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways My ways, says the Lord.”
Religionreflectinggod.com

Remember Whose You Are

Psalm 42:1-8 It’s interesting how water is seen and used in the Hebrew scriptures. Many times, when the psalmists reference water, it is in the metaphor of rising tides and waves, or a surging flood. In Psalm 63, the psalmist is longing, panting for streams of water, as if he were in a “dry and weary land” (Psalm 63:1).
Minoritiescochranetimespost.ca

Sudbury faith: Accepting LGBTQ2SIA+ into the church makes us complete

This year marks a significant anniversary, a milestone in the history of the denomination to which I belong. Ten years ago next month, on July 15, 2011, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC) approved a Social Statement on Human Sexuality. As a result of approving that statement, our church was then permitted to solemnize same-sex marriages, ordain queer clergy, and welcome members of the LGBTQ2SIA+ community.