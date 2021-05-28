Cassidy and Paige Superneau are back in the saddle and breaking records in the 2021 barrel racing season
FAIRFAX — Ridgefield Ranch riders Cassidy and Paige Superneau have gotten off to a great start this year as the 2021 barrel racing season gets underway. Breaking records: On the weekend of May 22, Cassidy and Paige both broke the Champlain Valley Expo arena record. Cassidy broke it first with a time of 16.379 seconds, and Paige, who raced second, immediately broke Cassidy's record with a time of 6.179.www.samessenger.com