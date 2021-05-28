Cancel
Fairfax, VT

Cassidy and Paige Superneau are back in the saddle and breaking records in the 2021 barrel racing season

By Ruthie Laroche
St. Albans Messenger
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX — Ridgefield Ranch riders Cassidy and Paige Superneau have gotten off to a great start this year as the 2021 barrel racing season gets underway. Breaking records: On the weekend of May 22, Cassidy and Paige both broke the Champlain Valley Expo arena record. Cassidy broke it first with a time of 16.379 seconds, and Paige, who raced second, immediately broke Cassidy's record with a time of 6.179.

