Gap and Walmart Partner to Introduce Gap Home The First-Ever Home Collection from Gap, the Leading Casual Lifestyle Brand
SAN FRANCISCO & BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gap and Walmart today announced a strategic partnership to introduce Gap Home, a new brand of home essentials available exclusively at Walmart. With this launch, two of the world’s most iconic brands have come together to bring Walmart’s scale and Gap’s brand heritage to life through signature style in a new product category for the first time – encouraging customers to shop for quality designs and timeless home essentials for their everyday lives.www.businesswire.com