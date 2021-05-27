Cancel
Gap and Walmart Partner to Introduce Gap Home The First-Ever Home Collection from Gap, the Leading Casual Lifestyle Brand

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO & BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gap and Walmart today announced a strategic partnership to introduce Gap Home, a new brand of home essentials available exclusively at Walmart. With this launch, two of the world’s most iconic brands have come together to bring Walmart’s scale and Gap’s brand heritage to life through signature style in a new product category for the first time – encouraging customers to shop for quality designs and timeless home essentials for their everyday lives.

Shoppingretailmenot.com

Gap Home x Walmart

First things first, this home collection can be found only at Walmart, which means that the quality collection of home goods is easily accessible to a wide variety of budgets and home needs of Walmart shoppers. A home refresh and decor upgrades don’t have to break the bank — and Gap Home proves that.
SPY

Gap Home Released Its First Homeware Collection At Walmart, And Our ’90s Hearts Can’t Get Enough

Gap released its first homeware line exclusively at Walmart, bringing its signature “timeless American” styling to an even larger audience. The Gap Home collection, which officially debuted on Walmart’s website on June 24, features over 400 items for bed, bath, kitchen and beyond. In this collection, you’ll find everything from stoneware dinnerware to throw pillows and comforters with each piece offering a touch of Gap’s iconic characteristics and design, including their classic navy and white colorway, denim, stripes and more.
Top 5 Women Swimwear Brands to Buy Online

Summer has landed a few days ago and with the onset of it, you may have started dreaming lots of fun activities even though caged within four walls due to pandemic restrictions. The good news is that with consideration of safety rules you can now participate in some of these...
Gap Teamed Up with Walmart to Create the Prettiest Bedding Collection-All Under $70

Nothing ties a bedroom together quite like the perfect comforter. If you're looking to revamp your space and need some new sheets, Walmart's newest arrivals are sure to delight your inner interior designer. The Gap Home Collection, which features bedding, bathroom, decor, and tabletop essentials with a timeless American aesthetic, just launched for the first time at Walmart.
Gap's First Home Collection Is Full of Cooling Sheets and Bedding-and It's Only at Walmart

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When most of us think about legacy fashion brand Gap, we picture a leading activewear line, colorful basics, and exceptionally soft T-shirts. Gap isn't typically synonymous with home goods, but that's exactly what the brand just launched with the help of Walmart.
A Gap Home Collection Just Launched At Walmart

Walmart and the Gap have joined forces to create a new home goods collection across a variety of areas, like décor, tabletop essentials, bedding and bath. The new Walmart-exclusive Gap Home brand will feature more than 400 items to help spruce up your apartment, house or even a college dorm room, with prices ranging from $15.88 for a washed denim pillow to $64.98 for a soft jersey king-size comforter set.
NPD: In-store and online shopping both outpacing pre-pandemic levels

Port Washington, N.Y. – Discretionary spending on general merchandise remains very healthy compared to both 2020 and 2019, according to the latest data from The NPD Group. Dollar sales for the week ending June 12, 2021 rose 15% over the same period two years ago, continuing at a pace that exceeds the 9% growth over last year, according to “Retail Early Indicator” data.
Gap Home Arrives at Walmart, and I'll Take One of Everything

The folks over at mall mainstay Gap have made a couple of interesting moves lately. The brand announced a collaboration with Kanye West, with the first piece — a jacket — dropping just a couple weeks ago (to mixed feedback). Then the apparel brand introduced a line of home goods under the Gap Home brand, which is finally out now. But here's the thing: you can't find it at Gap's website or your local mall. Walmart alone is selling it...and it's shockingly good.
Red Tricycle

Gap Home Is Now at Walmart & Just Take All Our Money

If you’re on the fence about loving Walmart, the company’s newest announcement may change your mind. In a new collaboration, Walmart is not the exclusive seller of Gap Home!. Gap Home is the first-ever home collection for the brand, and if it’s more than affordable. It features over 400 items...
pymnts

‘Gap Home’ Debut On Walmart.com Puts Pressure On Décor Rivals

With the launch of Gap Home on Walmart.com on Thursday (June 24), all eyes are on how Gap’s first foray and Walmart’s expansion further into home décor could shakeup an already competitive space. The new brand, first announced last month, is likely the beginning of a long-term partnership between Walmart...
Walmart unveils new Gap Home brand with social media event

Walmart is launching its new Gap-branded line with a livestream shopping event. Available only at Walmart, the Gap Home collection features more than 400 items across home décor, tabletop, bedding and bath, ranging in price from $15.88 for a denim pillow to $64.98 for a king comforter set. (Click here to see the line’s lookbook.)
Gap Opens Second Barcelona Store

The casual fashion firm has opened a new store in the La Roca Village shopping complex in Barcelona. The new store occupies an area of 135sq m and houses various collections of the brand for men and women. The store is being operated by the franchisee Grup Galceran who were also responsible for executing the launch of the first single-brand Gap store in Spain last September.
Walmart, The Gap hosting special event to kick off Gap Home launch

Bentonville, Ark. – TV personality and fashion designer Whitney Port will host a livestream event this evening to promote the unveiling of Gap Home at Walmart. She will be joined by interior designer Dabito and Anouar Alami, head of Gap Home Product. The Shop-Along event will take place at 6:00 p.m. ET on walmart.com/live and Walmart’s Facebook page.
Off Price Retail Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Stein Mart, Walmart, Amazon

Latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Off Price Retail Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of COVID-19 Outbreak- Off Price Retail. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Off Price Retail market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Stein Mart, Walmart, Amazon Inc., TJX Companies, Aldi Einkauf, CVS Health, Costco etal, Kohl's, Target Corporation, DollarTree, Ross Stores, Tesco, Kroger, Marshalls, Burlington Coat Factory, Schwarz Unternehmens Treuhand KG, Carrefour, J. C. Penney & Home Depot.
S Robson Walton Sells 773,922 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,167,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Best Buy to spend $1.2 billion with diverse businesses

Best Buy is making a big investment during the next four years to diversify its operations, including supply chain, advertising and media. The consumer electronics giant has committed to spend at least $1.2 billion with Black, Indigenous and people of color and diverse businesses by 2025. As part of the pledge, Best Buy plans to increase all forms of spending with BIPOC businesses in nearly every corner of the company — from how it brings goods and services to stores to its supply chain to where and how it advertises.
Apple bets on brick-and-mortar stores as economies reopen, says retail chief

Apple Expands Retail Business As United States Exits Pandemic, Betting A Combination Of Strategies Developed Before And During COVID-19 Will Make Its Stores More Popular Than Ever, Its Retail Chief Said to Reuters. Apple is doing this as the retail industry determines what the post-pandemic future will look like, including...