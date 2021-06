In Part 1, we highlighted some of the truths surrounding COVID-19 and how the mainstream media had been wrong. Nevertheless, they relentlessly tried to silence and discredit those of us who got it right the first time… even though those same “experts” now agree with us! In Part 2, we’re going to look at some of the lies and misinformation promulgated by these “trusted sources” and learn how to determine if your news sources are giving you the truth or simply blowing smoke.