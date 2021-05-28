Scorched watermelons cause delays on I-15 in southern Salt Lake County

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WASATCH NORTHEASTERN SALT LAKE...SOUTHEASTERN DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MDT At 730 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Park City...moving northwest at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, Bountiful, Park City, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, Summit Park, West Bountiful, Emigration Canyon, South Snyderville Basin, North Snyderville Basin, Mill Creek Canyon, Big Cottonwood Canyon, Portersville, Brighton, Parleys Summit, Snyderville, Kimball Junction and University Of Utah. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 311 and 317. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 130 and 148. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 6.