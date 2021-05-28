Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake County, UT

Scorched watermelons cause delays on I-15 in southern Salt Lake County

By Alyssa Roberts, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KUTV) — A semi fire caused significant backups on Interstate 15 Friday night as crews closed lanes to assess road damage. The semi, hauling watermelons, caught fire in the northbound lanes of the interstate at the point of the mountain in Draper. The truck was able to detach from the trailer, but photos from the scene show the unfortunate watermelons didn't escape the flames.

kmyu.tv
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Accidents
Utah State
Utah Traffic
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Draper, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Traffic
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watermelons#Salt#Interstate 15#Accident#The Utah Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Cache County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Wasatch Back by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WASATCH NORTHEASTERN SALT LAKE...SOUTHEASTERN DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MDT At 730 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Park City...moving northwest at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, Bountiful, Park City, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, Summit Park, West Bountiful, Emigration Canyon, South Snyderville Basin, North Snyderville Basin, Mill Creek Canyon, Big Cottonwood Canyon, Portersville, Brighton, Parleys Summit, Snyderville, Kimball Junction and University Of Utah. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 311 and 317. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 130 and 148. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 6.
Utah StateGephardt Daily

Utah COVID-19 update: 242 new cases, no more deaths in past day

UTAH, May 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 242 newly documented cases of COVID-19 in the past day, and no additional deaths. That brings total known cases to 402,567. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths remain at 2,258. People tested for the coronavirus now stand at...
Salt Lake County, UTutahbusiness.com

Salt Lake County Auditor transitions tax sales online via Bid4Assets.com

Salt Lake City — The Salt Lake County Auditor’s Office will host its first-ever online tax-defaulted properties sale with auction site Bid4Assets.com. The county is required by state law to hold its tax sale annually. Transitioning the sale online will allow the Auditor’s Office to conduct it safely, removing all COVID-19 associated concerns by allowing participants to bid from their laptops, cell phones, and desktops.