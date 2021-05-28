CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents can now use PayPal to make payments to the city

 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new convenient option to make payments to the City of Plymouth – the city’s authorized payment processor, Payment Services Network, now accepts PayPal for things like...

