Residents can now use PayPal to make payments to the city

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It started with a text message. “Free Msg – BANK OF AMERICA Fraud Alert – Did You Attempt A Zelle Payment For The Amount Of $3,500.00 Rely YES or NO or 1 To STOP Fraud Alerts” Mindy Philips, a longtime Bank of America customer, said the message startled her, so she replied “No”. Immediately, Philips’ cell phone rang. The caller ID showed “Bank of America.” She answered. The person on the other end calmly told Philips her account was compromised so in order to protect her money, she needed to make a Zelle transfer. “I didn’t hesitate because I thought that my money was...

FARMERS BRANCH, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO