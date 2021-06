City of Platteville officials have reached a deal to purchase property from the Platteville school district. Members of the Platteville Common Council and Platteville School Board have approved the sale of the OE Gray Building at a cost of one dollar ($1) to the city. The school district has used the space for some professional development in recent years, and has leased part of the facility to local groups – such as the Platteville Senior Center. City officials have suggested using the site on West Lewis Street to construct a new fire station. Estimates put that project’s cost at roughly $12-million dollars.