What the Tech? Computer upgrades

Our lives are more digital than ever, with our computers acting as our windows to the world. Why not show the world a more flattering, better-lit version of yourself? The best webcams go well beyond the view your computer's onboard webcam offers. I work on a 2018 MacBook Pro, which is a pretty great laptop. However, its webcam leaves something to be desired. Since I've been Zooming with my family a lot lately, as well as taking online meetings, and co-hosting the iMore Show, I thought it was time to upgrade my webcam.