What the Tech? Computer upgrades
Everyone is spending more time on the computer these days. Hours of work. Hours of play. It can easily add up to more hours in front of a screen than hours we spend sleeping. For many people, they're looking at the same monitor they purchased a dozen years ago. They're also trying to work amidst wires, papers, cables and coffee cups. Unless you're the type of person who claims to thrive with all the clutter, it might be a good time to spend a little money to upgrade your workspace.