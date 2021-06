Most of us older players and higher handicaps all have a similar problem with our swing, and it is that we do not turn back and through the shot. Often, we will release our hands early and simply swing with just our arms. Sometimes it will create what is called a “chicken wing,” where the left arm breaks down after impact. Practice making a good turn on every shot. Think about bringing your left shoulder under your chin on the back swing and your right shoulder under on the through swing. Make a firm turn both ways.