India’s challenge at the Thomas & Uber Cup ended as the men’s badminton team was knocked out by Denmark in the quarter-finals on Friday. The doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy was the only one to take a point off the Danes at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus as India went down 3-1 in the best of five series.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO