Andy Murray feels there is still more to come after he pulled off one of the best wins of his comeback over rising star Carlos Alcaraz.The Scot came from a set down to defeat the 18-year-old, who he has predicted will be a future world number one, 5-7 6-3 6-2 in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.In hot conditions, Murray was on court for more than three hours but it was he rather than Alcaraz that proved the most durable physically and mentally.It was undoubtedly a big result for the three-time Grand Slam champion, who...

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO