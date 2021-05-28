Cancel
Bits 'n pieces from east, west and beyond

By LORRAINE H. MARIE
Western News
 28 days ago

East, west or beyond, sooner or later events elsewhere may have a local impact. A recent sampling:. “Range anxiety.” That’s the term for worrying about how far an electric vehicle can go on one charge. But as a reader wrote to Sierra magazine, range anxiety is overblown for commuters and second-car owners. The Maryland reader says his EV (a Chevrolet Spark) has an 82-mile range. He drives it 150 miles a week and recharges it overnight for three days out of the week, for a monthly cost of $15. Along with the low fuel cost, he said that there’s no tailpipe and no motor oil to buy. As a bonus, it always smells clean.

