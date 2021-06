Rod Newton, 67, of Troy passed away on May 25, 2021, after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was raised in Sandpoint, Idaho. He graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1972 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Idaho. He began working full time for GTE, and it was during this time, while working in a hole locating a phone line, that he met his future wife, Kris.