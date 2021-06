Bathroom vanities come in various materials, styles, and sizes, allowing you to add storage beneath the included sink(s) and complement the decor of your space. The best model for your bath will fit the square footage without making the room feel cramped. Choosing a vanity is mostly a matter of personal taste, but considering a few key factors when shopping will help you find one you’ll be happy with for years to come. Learn what to look for when selecting a vanity cabinet for a bathroom renovation or remodel, and check out a number of products suited to various situations that are considered among the best you can buy.