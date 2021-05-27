The Best Heat Transfer Paper for DIY Projects

Move over charcuterie boards, we’ve got something cuter! Introducing charcuterie cones and the adorable DIY stands for displaying them, now available at AR Workshops nationwide! Charcuterie boards have been trending for several years now, which is no surprise. Who doesn’t love individual portions of savory meat paired with little wedges of cheese, crackers, sweet fruit, salty nuts, and scrumptious mini treats? They are the perfect snack board for just about any social occasion and make it easy for sharing and grazing…until they weren’t. Enter COVID-19 and social distancing. Suddenly, community snack trays weren’t so popular or welcome. You know what they say, “Necessity is the mother of invention.” Charcuterie cones–individual snack cones– were born and the need for an awesome way to serve them was needed! We happen to think the cones are an elevated version of the boards and fully expect they will be popular for years to come.