Charleston, SC

Filing Notices - Synergy Wine LLC

The Post and Courier
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice of Application Notice is hereby given that Synergy Wine LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and Off premises consumption of Liquor at 1417 Folly Rd., Suite 406, Charleston, SC 29412. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than June 12, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 1942044.

www.postandcourier.com
