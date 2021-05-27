Filing Notices - Synergy Wine LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Synergy Wine LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and Off premises consumption of Liquor at 1417 Folly Rd., Suite 406, Charleston, SC 29412. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than June 12, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 1942044.