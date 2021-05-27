Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canton, MA

Harding, Roy P.

By Canton Citizen
thecantoncitizen.com
 21 days ago

Roy Philip “Phil” Harding, 81, of Canton, Raynham and Zephyrhills, FL, passed away on May 15, 2021, after a brief illness. Phil was the best friend and beloved husband of Mary (Roache) Harding for 60 years. He was a loving and selfless father to their two daughters, Mary Therese and her husband, Paul Bastable, and Karyn Bridget and her husband, Frank Bayley, and was the adoring grandfather of Gregory MacLeay and his partner, Kelly, as well as close friend and former son-in-law James MacLeay of Shrewsbury. He was also the proud “Papa” of his Golden Doodle Willy, who he loved and spoiled.

www.thecantoncitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, MA
City
Stoughton, MA
City
Tewksbury, MA
City
Raynham, MA
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Rehoboth, MA
City
Florida, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#Mary Lou#Canton High School#Patriots#Home Depot#Irish#Cj#Christian#The Evangelist Church#Www Harborview Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Posted by
The Hill

Five takeaways on the Supreme Court's Obamacare decision

In what has become something of a Washington tradition, the Supreme Court again upheld the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, in the third major case from Republican challengers to reach the high court. The margin this time was larger, 7-2, as the High Court appears less and less interested in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.