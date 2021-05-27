Harding, Roy P.

Roy Philip “Phil” Harding, 81, of Canton, Raynham and Zephyrhills, FL, passed away on May 15, 2021, after a brief illness. Phil was the best friend and beloved husband of Mary (Roache) Harding for 60 years. He was a loving and selfless father to their two daughters, Mary Therese and her husband, Paul Bastable, and Karyn Bridget and her husband, Frank Bayley, and was the adoring grandfather of Gregory MacLeay and his partner, Kelly, as well as close friend and former son-in-law James MacLeay of Shrewsbury. He was also the proud “Papa” of his Golden Doodle Willy, who he loved and spoiled.