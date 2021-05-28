Cancel
Netting Out

By dakotaedgeoutdoors
Williston Daily Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe evolution of the fishing net in the past few decades has leapt from the one-size-fits-all model of an aluminum hoop with a nylon basket of one-inch squares into the branches of an evolutionary tree reaching out across the horizon of angling options. From ergonomic grips for more stable solo landings, to extendable handles allowing for greater reach from shore or high floating boats, to oversized baskets to cradle today’s growing trophy-sized fish such as muskies and sturgeon, there’s a landing net to fit all needs, and many models provide a better experience for anglers and the fish they catch. What follows are some specializations to consider when investing in a new net this season or somewhere down the road.

