Live Community Update for 5/26/21

As we complete a second school year dramatically impacted by COVID-19, we should step back and ask what we have learned and what will the future of education hold. Clearly, learning has suffered in large, online environments where full classrooms of students had to try to learn together virtually. Even where schools did an admirable job adjusting to the situation, students have been impacted. Many have fallen behind academically and will forever struggle to catch up. As importantly, the corresonding isolation and loneliness from learning from home has impacted millions of students socially and emotionally.