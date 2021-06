Hersheypark is known for many things... chocolate, history, and how could we forget... roller coasters! Now that the summer season is here and the coaster opportunities are endless, stop by Hersheypark Supply Co. during your visit and grab some of the best apparel and other gear to represent your favorite Hersheypark attraction! Check out the list below where we break down the coaster essentials in our premier, 10,000-square-foot flagship store in Hershey's Chocolatetown with the largest collection of apparel, gifts, toys and more exclusive to Hersheypark.