'DAD WAS MY HERO:' Mason County woman reminisces about her sailor, aviator, veteran father

It seems the older I get, the more I realize my father was a very smart man. The first man I ever loved, my dad has not been with me for the last 14 years, but I think of him and my mama almost daily. I miss our talks, his laugh, his matter-of-fact advice. Riddled with arthritis in his late years, he never stopped moving. He made a garden each summer and fed family and friends with its bounty. Every Friday, he would cook his specialty, an Italian soup, Minestra, and deliver it to neighbors and his kids. A World War II veteran, he earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He never considered himself brave, just serving his country. He put his time in with the USPS, and he was retired for 30 wonderful, healthy years. He took care of himself and us until he could no more. He was a hardworking man of integrity. He was my hero. I am hoping that you have someone in your life that you can look up to on this upcoming Father’s Day. If you do not, then I challenge you to make a difference in someone else’s life so you can be looked upon as their hero.