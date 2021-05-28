Family for the Better’
We’ve all known people who were a bad influence in our lives. I remember being 18 years old and hanging out with some worldly Christian friends in a shopping center parking lot. There was a shopping cart from the local grocery store nearby and one of my friends challenged me to get into the cart and let him push me with his car. Foolishly, I agreed. It was all laughs until suddenly, like a cartoon character strapped to a rocket, I was thrown back as the car quickly accelerated. I looked behind me and saw a maniacal expression on my supposed friend’s face. We were headed straight for a building on the opposite end of the parking lot!www.newsmirror.net