Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Will Mobile Money Platform OPay Become Africa’s Next Unicorn?

By David Penn
finovate.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article“China-backed and Africa-focused” is a way to describe much of the investment that has poured into sub-Saharan Africa in recent years. This week’s news that African-based fintech platform OPay is in the process of raising $400 million in new funding – giving the firm a valuation of $1.5 billion – is the latest example of this trend.

finovate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Sequoia Capital#Mobile Money#East Africa#Fintech#Opay#Opera#The Information#Chinese#Idg Capital Source Code#Gsr Ventures#Digital#Ussd#Nigerians#Oride#Ofood#Neobroker Trade Republic#Santander Bank Polska#Estonian#Modularbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Technology
Place
Africa
Country
Vietnam
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Related
Technologyesportznetwork.com

LiveHive Platform launches to Boost Mobile Gaming

Innovative Colorado-based company LiveHive introduced a new software as a service (SaaS) platform solution to improve marketing campaigns for e-commerce and mobile gaming. The new service looks to primarily help small to medium size businesses tap into quick-growing markets. Effective and low-cost marketing solutions driven by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and neuroeconomics are a competitive new entry to the field. LiveHive plans to leverage the growing mobile gaming market thanks to gamification and its new innovative platform.
Economyfreightwaves.com

Flash Group raises $150M, becomes Thailand’s first unicorn

Thailand-based Flash Group, a logistics startup also known as Flash Express, announced this week it has raised $150 million in a Series D extension and Series E round. While the company has not disclosed the exact post-money valuation, it claims to be valued at over $1 billion to become Thailand’s first unicorn, according to a Reuters report.
IndustryPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Big irrigation projects in Africa have failed to deliver. What’s needed next

In 1938, French colonial authorities in what is today Mali started on an ambitious infrastructure plan to transform the desert into an area of agricultural production. Water was diverted from the Niger River through a canal system to enable irrigation on over one million hectares of fertile land. Eventually covering over 100,000 hectares, this project is still one of the largest irrigation schemes in Africa.
CarsCleanTechnica

South Africa’s uYilo Electric Mobility Kick Start Fund Call For Proposals Now Open

We get a lot of comments from our readers in the comments section stating that they love to see all the articles showcasing homegrown solutions across Africa, especially when it comes to electric vehicles and associated infrastructure developed with local insights for local conditions and market needs. South Africa’s uYilo is helping catalyze this ecosystem in South Africa.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Ria Money Transfer adds real-time payments through Brazil's PIX platform

Ria Money Transfer has announced the launch of instant payments in Brazil via the country’s PIX real-time payments network. Ria will participate in the PIX network through its partnership with Banco Rendimento and can now facilitate local BRL transfers and payments 24/7, including weekends and holidays. Launched by the Central...
Worldchinaafricaproject.com

Transsion is Crushing the Competition in Africa’s Rebounding Mobile Phone Market

While African economies continue to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19-induced economic slowdown, consumer spending on mobile phones is on the rebound with Shenzhen-based device giant Transsion leading the way, according to the latest figures published by the global technology consultancy IDC. Get a daily email packed with the...
Artstheelephant.info

Art of War by Other Means: How Africa’s Leaders Have Become the Masters of Information Warfare

With weeks to go until the Ugandan presidential election on January 14, 2021, Ugandan readers of The Elephant, an online platform published in Nairobi, Kenya, suddenly could not access its site. Typically, at first, they presumed, the site was down, or was experiencing some normal malfunctions associated with the heavy use of such a platform. So, they really were not duly concerned, they knew the site managers would no sooner fix the problem. But after a week, or so, word started filtering out from Kampala to Nairobi, that The Elephant site had been hacked and interfered with, and the worst thought was that the Ugandan government had shut down the website. Indeed, it had precisely done that. The publisher John Githongo had to explain to the Ugandan readers, on January 14, 2021, why they were experiencing difficulties accessing the site.
BusinessCleveland Jewish News

Israeli tech companies taking half typical time to become unicorns

In the past decade, Israeli startup companies have reduced the time it takes them to achieve unicorn status (valued at more than $1 billion) by half, new figures by an investment house have revealed. According to Catalyst Investment, an Israeli multi-fund investment firm that supports the growth of medium-sized Israeli...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Dnata opts for Kale to create Dubai's next-gen air cargo services platform

Some major air cargo hubs have yet to fully develop their community systems, but Dubai is now ready to work on its second platform, in a bid to create more efficiencies in e-commerce and air cargo. Dnata, the Emirates Group-owned handler, has appointed India’s Kale Logistics to develop its next-gen...
Technologythebftonline.com

‘Move Secure’ curbing mobile money fraud

In response to the growing menace of mistrust and scams within the online commerce space, a new Mobile Money escrow service called Move Secure has been launched to facilitate safe and secure transactions on Mobile Money. The service operates by holding money in trust till both vendor and buyer confirm...
Africathedallasnews.net

Africa's Forgotten Crisis

NEW YORK, Jun 1 2021 (IPS) - A few weeks ago, I traveled with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi to the Modale refugee site in the Nord-Ubangi province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). What we witnessed there was a profound humanitarian crisis that has left 4.7 million children and youth in need of urgent, life-saving, life-changing educational support.
Economynewbusinessethiopia.com

India commends Ethiopia for striving to become Africa’s manufacturing hub

Ethiopia’s committed leadership and endeavor to creating a positive environment for foreign investors are so commendable and helpful towards releasing its dream of becoming Africa’s manufacturing hub by 2030, says Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia. Ambassador Robert Shetkintong told The Ethiopian Herald recently that the committed leadership here in Ethiopia is...
Technologyaithority.com

AI Transcription Leader Verbit Becomes a Unicorn Following $157 Million in Series D Funding

New Funding Brings Verbit’s Valuation to Over $1 Billion; Paves Path Towards Becoming a Public Company. Verbit, the world’s largest AI-powered transcription and captioning platform, announced it has secured $157 million in Series D funding, giving the company a unicorn valuation of over $1 billion only four years after its inception. The round was led by Sapphire Ventures, alongside new investors such as Third Point, More Capital, Omer Cygler, Azura, and ICON fund, as well as existing investors such as Stripes, Vertex Ventures and Vertex Growth, HV Capital, Oryzn Capital, Viola Ventures, and ClalTech. Verbit’s total funding now exceeds $250 million, including debt financing from the Silicon Valley Bank.
AfricaWorld Economic Forum

How to grow Africa's next natural wonder

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Africa’s Great Green Wall Initiative is a bold movement launched by the African Union to restore degraded lands in the Sahel by 2030. The aim is to re-green an 8000km long area spanning the continent from Senegal to Djibouti. Growing this Natural World Wonder will be key to achieving sustainable development goals.
TechnologyZDNet

AI transcription company becomes unicorn

A transcription and captioning company is the latest to join the unicorn club. Verbit, which has developed an AI-centered speech-to-text process that's highly accurate, has closed a Series D worth $157 million on a valuation in excess of $1 billion. "The transcription market has been ripe for innovation. That's the...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mexican payments start-up Clip becomes a ‘unicorn’ after SoftBank investment

The emerging Mexican payment company Clip has become a ‘unicorn’, a term used to refer to a technology company that reaches a value of 1,000 million dollars in some of the stages of its process of raising unlisted capital in stock market, according to a statement published this Thursday that has been echoed Reuters.
CurrenciesEntrepreneur

Thanks To This Platform, Africa Now Joins The Global Cryptocurrency Race

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Bright Enabulele’s impact on blockchain and cryptocurrency can be summarized in one word: community. By establishing a strong infrastructure to benefit the community, Oduwacoin proves to be the ultimate tool to lead Africa into the world of cryptocurrency. By providing a digital coin that is inclusive, sustainable, more people are beginning to reap the benefits from their blockchain journey. Serving as the blockchain strategist for Oduwa, Bright's innovative vision for his people has granted them access like never before.