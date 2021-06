When you think of Dallas, what probably comes to mind is the city’s famous football team or its authentic barbecue and Tex-Mex cuisine. You might be surprised to know that this Texan metropolis is also home to the country’s largest urban arts district. Right downtown, there are 19 blocks of museums and galleries. Throughout the city, you will find vibrant visual art, whether it’s at the free Dallas Museum of Art or in the Deep Ellum neighborhood, which features colorful murals. You can also spend a day exploring the galleries of Design District and bring home an eclectic piece, a colorful artwork, jewelry, or a unique vintage find from one of the many consignment stores. If you’re planning a trip to this exciting city, read on for our picks of the top 2-bedroom hotels in Dallas, Texas.