Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Dorothy (Moran) Forand, Passes Away at 91

By The Butterfield Home, Chapel
GoLocalProv
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorothy (Moran) Forand, 91, a former resident of Cranston passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Cherry Hill Manor. Born in Providence, Dorothy was the beloved daughter of the late Mary (Medeiros) and William Moran. Sister of Bernie Khouri and her husband Riad. Sister of the late Delores Baldino, Eileen Matarese, Oney, and William Moran. Mother of Patrick Hayes and the late Mary E. and William C. Hayes Jr. Grandmother of Kevin, Sean, Ryan, Neil Hayes, and Robert Bestwick.

www.golocalprov.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Obituaries
City
Providence, RI
City
Cranston, RI
Cranston, RI
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#The Butterfield Home#Opportunities Unlimited#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.