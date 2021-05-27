Dorothy (Moran) Forand, Passes Away at 91

Dorothy (Moran) Forand, 91, a former resident of Cranston passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Cherry Hill Manor. Born in Providence, Dorothy was the beloved daughter of the late Mary (Medeiros) and William Moran. Sister of Bernie Khouri and her husband Riad. Sister of the late Delores Baldino, Eileen Matarese, Oney, and William Moran. Mother of Patrick Hayes and the late Mary E. and William C. Hayes Jr. Grandmother of Kevin, Sean, Ryan, Neil Hayes, and Robert Bestwick.