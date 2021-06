Ludington: Fishing was slow with only a few lake trout taken straight out of the harbor and near the projects. Pier fishing was slow. Manistee: Fishing was hit-or-miss for those trolling. A few lake trout were caught outside the harbor and straight out along the “Shelf” when fishing near the bottom. A couple Chinook salmon were also caught 55 to 75 feet down in 120 to 170 feet. Most were using spoons and flies. Pier anglers had no luck.