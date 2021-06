NEWARK, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced a master program and a genomic analysis platform agreement for comprehensive genomic profiling tests utilizing artificial intelligence and precision medicine company Tempus' genomic analysis platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Tempus will provide both centralized tumor testing and patient matching services using their Connect & TIME Trial ® Network for the planned Phase 2 MDM2-amplified tumor-agnostic basket trial for RAIN-32, an oral MDM2 inhibitor in patients with certain solid tumors with pre-specified MDM2 amplification levels and wild type p53. The study is expected to commence in the second half of 2021.