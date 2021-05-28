Capitol Fence Shares 5 Tips for Selecting Automatic Gates

If you struggle to make it home in time to let your four-legged friend out for potty breaks, the PetSafe Plastic Pet Door lets furry pals come and go on their schedule. The snap on closing panel allows you to control your pet’s access and keep stray animals out of your home. Installing the pet door is a simple do-it-yourself project and you can paint the frame to match your door’s existing color. With 4 sizes available, the durable plastic frame is designed for pets up to 220 pounds. PetSafe brand is here to help you and your pet live happy together.