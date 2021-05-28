Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CEO pay rises to $12.7M even as pandemic ravages economy

By STAN CHOE AP Business Writer
newsitem.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — As COVID-19 ravaged the world last year, CEOs’ big pay packages seemed to be under as much threat as everything else. Fortunately for those CEOs, many had boards of directors willing to see the pandemic as an extraordinary event beyond their control. Across the country, boards made changes to the intricate formulas that determine their CEOs’ pay — and other moves — that helped make up for losses created by the crisis.

www.newsitem.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Boards Of Directors#Ravaged#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
POTUSAOL Corp

Astronomical CEO pay during the pandemic is 'abuse': Ursula Burns

The pandemic wrought misery for tens of millions who lost jobs or saw a reduction in hours — but for top-paid CEOs, it was a banner year. Eight of the highest-earning executives each received compensation last year worth more than $100 million. In 2019, only one executive reached that threshold, according to a survey conducted by consulting firm Equilar for The New York Times.
Public HealthMyNorthwest.com

German business sentiment rises as pandemic ebbs

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s businesses are more optimistic than they’ve been in almost three years, according to a closely watched survey by Munich’s Ifo institute released Thursday. Sentiment among German managers rose to 101.8 points in June, from 99.2 in May, its highest since November 2018. The upbeat mood was...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Poll: Concern about inflation rises as economy recovers from pandemic

An overwhelming majority of Americans are concerned about inflation, and they’re not uniformly confident in the government’s ability to reel it in, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shared exclusively with The Hill. In total, 85 percent of respondents say that they’re at least somewhat concerned about inflation, including...
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Economy Rebounding, But Not Back To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Chautauqua County gained another 1,600 jobs in the past month, according to state Labor Department statistics. Private-sector employment increased from 44,700 jobs in April to 46,300 in May. But, that doesn’t mean Chautauqua County is back to pre-pandemic levels. In May 2019, the last comparable year, private sector employment in...
Public HealthPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

State allots funds for pandemic-ravaged arts sector

The state has made available $105 million in arts and cultural funding through the New York State Council on the Arts. The grants will aid in the arts sector's multi-year recovery from COVID-19 and spur the revitalization of New York's creative economy, which fosters $123 billion annually in economic activity and supports more than 500,000 jobs statewide, the governor's office said in a media release.
Agriculturethebftonline.com

Economy grows 3.1% despite pandemic

Even though the global economy is still suffering from impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, as countries have not opened up fully, data published by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) indicate that the country’s economy is recovering – as it has recorded 3.1 percent growth in the first three months of the year.
MarketsTelegraph

FTSE rises to new pandemic high

London’s FTSE 100 has returned to its highest point since the start of a Covid-19 crash that wiped hundreds of billions of pounds off the index last year. Blue-chips ticked back up to 7,172.5 after gaining another 25.8 points on Tuesday, to its highest close since Feb 21 2020, the last day before the pandemic gripped the markets. It was on the next trading day, Feb 24 2020, that the top flight had its biggest fall in more than four years with around £62bn wiped off the index.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

How to keep workers in post-pandemic economy

Q: As the economy emerges from the pandemic, what can I do to keep employee turnover low?. A: While there is no "sure thing" with respect to what will keep employees from leaving, there is some advice I can offer based on a research study I did with several colleagues at the University of St. Thomas (Rothausen, Henderson, Arnold, & Malshe, 2017). We interviewed 59 people across a variety of organizations and industries in order to develop a model around people's decisions to stay or leave their organization.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Executive pay soared during the pandemic, widening the gulf between CEOs and employees. These were the 5 execs who received the largest pay packages in 2020.

Executive compensation skyrocketed in 2020, a New York Times and Equilar analysis found. Palantir CEO Alex Karp was the highest-paid public company CEO at $1.1 billion. Eight of the top earners received compensation packages worth over $100 million last year. See more stories on Insider's business page. For US executives,...
POTUSFortune

CEOs are optimistic about the economy

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. —53% of the CEOs believe the business effects of the pandemic “will largely be over by the end of 2021.”. —77%...
PetsTimes Daily

Pandemic pets are a 'furry annuity,' says Petco CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — Yummy, a 12-year-old Labrador retriever, is in Petco's San Diego offices so much he has his own title. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Economyfederalreserve.gov

Are Rising U.S. Interest Rates Destabilizing for Emerging Market Economies?

Rising U.S. interest rates are often thought to be bad news for emerging market economies (EMEs) as they increase debt burdens, trigger capital outflows, and generally cause a tightening of financial conditions that can lead to financial crises. Indeed, as shown in Figure 1 below, the rise in the federal funds rate (the black line) during the Volcker disinflation of the early 1980s was associated with a sharp rise in the incidence of financial crises in EMEs (the green bars). However, on other occasions, such as in the mid-2000s, EMEs weathered rising U.S. rates with few difficulties.
Businessfoodindustryexecutive.com

U.S. Economy Back on Track: Business Roundtable CEO Economic Outlook Index

The U.S. economy is back on track in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Business Roundtable’s Q2 2021 CEO Economic Outlook Survey. Plans for hiring have risen to historically high levels and CEOs project 5% growth for the year, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than their estimate last quarter.