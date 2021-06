If you've been watching the UV index, then you know we're pretty much into tanning time. With summer now in full swing (even if the weather doesn't always show it), it's imperative that, no matter how much you're dreaming of sun-kissed selfies, you still protect your skin whenever you're outside. Between sunburns and risks of skin cancer down the line, you may be (or at least, you should be) in the market for a heavy-duty sunblock. But before you reach for levels in the 100s, does a high SPF like SPF 100 even work? Dermatologists have, sometimes, offered conflicting feedback, although most have a general consensus.