The Republican Party is building a political bomb

By Opinion by Frida Ghitis
KTBS
 27 days ago

Today's Republican Party is building a political bomb -- and the ingredients for the explosive concoction are being mixed before our eyes. When it all blows up -- and it will, unless the party changes course soon -- the result will be not just rhetorical extremism but could well include real violence.

www.ktbs.com
