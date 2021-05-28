Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Republican obstructionism has gone far enough. It's time to do away with the filibuster

By Opinion by Eli Zupnick
KTBS
 27 days ago

Last December, President Joe Biden attended a rally in Georgia ahead of the state's Senate runoff election and invoked the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis. "Remember the final words left to us by your late Congressman," Biden said. "The vote is the most powerful, nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it."

www.ktbs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Alexander Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Senate#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Democratic#Capitol#The White House#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Graham: Biden made GOP look like ‘f---ing idiots’

MUTUALLY ASSURED DESTRUCTION — President JOE BIDEN, Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER and Speaker NANCY PELOSI unveiled a rather daring new strategy Thursday for getting the president’s agenda passed. The gist is this: If Biden’s proposal for “family infrastructure” and climate change doesn’t pass, then neither will the bipartisan infrastructure...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

From far-left to Democratic filibuster defender: Who is Kyrsten Sinema?

Since being elected to the Senate in 2018, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has drawn as much attention for her eye-catching outfits and hairdos as her politics. But as one of the architects of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal announced by President Biden Thursday — as well as one of two moderate Democrats publicly committed to preserving the Senate’s legislative filibuster — the Arizona Democrat has made clear she’s not to be taken lightly or underestimated.
Congress & Courtsnewpaper24.com

McConnell: I Admire Sens. Manchin And Sinema For Defending The Establishment Of The Filibuster | Video – NEWPAPER24

McConnell: I Admire Sens. Manchin And Sinema For Defending The Establishment Of The Filibuster | Video. FOX NEWS: Senate Republican Chief Mitch McConnell (R-KY), joined Fox Information Radio’s Man Benson Present to debate the continuing discussions over an bipartisan infrastructure deal. McConnell additionally praised each Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for his or her braveness in defending the Senate as an establishment, by refusing to nuke the filibuster.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats Are Already Losing the Next Election

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell knew that winning reelection in her swingy Florida district would be difficult. But it wasn’t until one night in February last year that the 50-year-old Democratic representative started to worry. That was the evening when then-presidential-candidate Bernie Sanders, in a 60 Minutes interview, showered praise on Cuba’s literacy programs under the Castro regime. “Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” the senator asked Anderson Cooper. Watching at home, Mucarsel-Powell was aghast. “How ignorant can you be?” she remembers thinking. “It was a complete insult to the Cuban diaspora that had fled that country.” Right away, she condemned Sanders’s remarks, but in her South Florida district, which is home to thousands of Cuban and other Latin American immigrants, the damage had been done. Republicans used Sanders’s comments to raise money for her opponent, Carlos Gimenez, and to paint Mucarsel-Powell as an ally of the “Castro-loving socialist.” She lost her reelection bid by three points.
Congress & Courtsconservativebrief.com

Republicans Block Democrats In Advancing For The People Act

OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author's opinion. Democrats failed, as they expected, in their attempt to vote to begin debate on the For The People Act. All 50 Democrats voted in support of the election measure and every single Republican voted against it. The legislation required 60...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

GOP's Susan Collins balks at ATF nominee for the wrong reason

Since the position of ATF director became a Senate-confirmed position 15 years ago, the Senate has confirmed a grand total of one person to the job. If Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has her way, that number won't grow anytime soon. The Bangor Daily News reported:. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Republicans block Democrats' sweeping voting rights bill

Manchin will vote yes to begin debate on election overhaul bill, Schumer says. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an agreement, and Manchin will vote yes to open debate on the election overhaul bill. Schumer says that he’s agreed to give Manchin’s proposal...
Congress & CourtsMetro News

The Filibuster Hypocrisy

To say that there is hypocrisy in Washington politics is like saying the sun will come up tomorrow. It is a given. Politicians often twist themselves into pretzel-like logic to justify their positions. And they are pretty good at it—probably because of all the practice—which is why many of the incumbents continue to get re-elected.