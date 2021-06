The lower Madison has been fishing well the last few days. Nymphing has been good with PMD nymphs, caddis pupa, Lightning Bugs, Perdigons and Hare's Ears. There have been some good PMD hatches in the mornings and fish have been eating on the surface. Rolling a chubby dropper rig throughout the day has been a good way to catch fish both on top and subsurface. Any of the nymphs mentioned above have done pretty darn well. Streamer fishing has been hit or miss with best success on a Bow River Bugger or a Sculpzilla in black/olive. Caddis fishing has been ok but I would expect it to be a little better with these warmer, longer evenings. Keep an eye out for a Brown Drake hatch in the evenings!