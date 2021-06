A little history out of the vault seemed appropriate with Memorial Day this week. The history of Memorial Day has transformed throughout history. The early beginnings of the day of remembrance became infused within the community. The early Decoration Day's included the community gathering together to decorate the graves of loved ones lost. The story of Decoration Day includes celebrating, recognizing, and honoring those who have served in wars protecting the values that our forefathers established. Service is not an exclusive term to military service, so this year as you celebrate Memorial Day, appreciate those who have given their lives to service.