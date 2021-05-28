YARD AND GARDEN: If you see a cicada, don't panic!

If you have the opportunity to travel to southeastern Pennsylvania in the near future, you have to go. Right now the Brood X cicadas are all the buzz. While they may be annoying to motorists and people trying to work outdoors, they are great bait for fishing. I'm told that if you find an area where you hear the cicadas buzzing, to start fishing where the trees hang over the water. Fish are discovering these miraculous insects when they fall into the water. All types of fish are indulging on these winged critters.