The well-known notion, “it’s hard to beat a team three times,” has popped up in Saegertown head baseball coach Scott Walters’ mind — not very often, though. Admitting his players are, “in a good place,” the Panthers’ boss feels confident his players will make it 3-0 against Rocky Grove this season when the two squads square off in a District 10 Class 1A semifinal game at Slippery Rocky University at 4 p.m.