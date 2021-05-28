Cancel
Mental Health

Prince Harry speaks out about Meghan's suicidal thoughts and mental health issues

The Hill
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry opened up Thursday about what it’s like dealing with a family member or loved one who experiences serious depression or suicidal thoughts. The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex discussed the challenges on a bonus episode of his Apple TV+ series with Oprah. Harry told actor Glenn Close in the...

thehill.com
Person
Oprah
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Prince Harry
#Suicidal Thoughts#Mental Health Issues#Suicide#British Royal Family#Uk#Apple Tv#The Daily Mail#The Mail
Related
CelebritiesDaily Iberian

Bones found near Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's home

Human remains have been discovered near the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home. The bones, thought to be from a Native American and dating back hundreds of years, were discovered by workmen. The exact address where they were found hasn’t been made public, but the area is believed to be...
Mental Healthprimetimer.com

Prince Harry is contradicting himself with his mental health comments on The Me You Can’t See and Oprah with Meghan and Harry

"In a series of interviews this year, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made explosive claims against the royal family — the people and the institution — going into detail about the damaging toll his upbringing has had on his mental health," reports Buzzfeed's Ellie Hall. "Yet during some of these conversations, Harry takes on the role of revisionist historian, contradicting past statements he’s made about his mental health issues and the support — or lack thereof — he received from the royal family. The picture he paints is that of an uncaring institution ignoring his cries for help, of a man suffering in silence until Meghan Markle came into his life. But his past statements and what he’s saying now don’t always line up. In recent interviews — specifically, the one he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave to Oprah Winfrey in March, his appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on May 13, and The Me You Can’t See, the new Apple TV+ docuseries he coproduced with Oprah, which premiered May 21 — Harry contradicts his past self by claiming that nobody in his family had encouraged him to seek help for his mental health or to speak about the issue openly, especially relating to the death of his mother, Princess Diana."
Celebritiesthezoereport.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Daughter's Name Is So Sentimental

The Duke and Duchess have proven time after time that they share a penchant for sentimentality — specifically the kind that honors beloved members of their family. From subtle nods through fashion and accessories to more overt messages, the couple is always finding ways to share with the public things that mean the most to them. And as you might expect, that also proved true with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter’s name.
Worldstateofpress.com

What Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Baby Lili Post Reveals About Meghan and Harry Relationship

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has been strained for some time. That’s been evident since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior royal family roles, relocated to California, and gave a tell-all interview to Oprah, where Harry described his relationship with William as one of “space at the moment.” But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still dedicated an Instagram grid post and tweet congratulating Meghan and Harry on the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana.
Celebritieswhmi.com

It's a girl!: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan welcome 2nd child

(Los Angeles) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are now parents of two. Meghan gave birth to the couple's second child, a daughter, on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m, according to a statement from the couple's press secretary. The baby's name is Lilibet "Lili"...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be ‘iced out’ of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "absolutely" on the Queen’s invite list for her Platinum Jubilee — and won’t be "iced out," multiple sources tell Page Six. The couple — who have left the royal family shell-shocked with a steady stream of claims about their terrible time behind palace walls — will be expected back in the UK to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne next year.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Told the Queen About Daughter's Birth Before Public Announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waited two days to share news of their daughter's arrival with the world, but Queen Elizabeth was among the first to know. The monarch, 95, was informed of baby Lilibet Diana's arrival ahead of the public, PEOPLE confirms. Meghan and Harry's second child — a little sister to 2-year-old Archie! — was born on Friday, June 4, although the official announcement came on Sunday.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Lili Decoded: Find Out the Significance of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Girl’s Name

What’s in a name? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed their baby girl’s name on Sunday, June 6— and it has a significant meaning. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement on their website. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”
Celebritiesmytalk1071.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue legal warning to BBC bosses

Lawyers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a legal warning to BBC bosses over “false and defamatory” reporting regarding the name of their newborn daughter. The British royals welcomed their second child on 4 June and revealed they had chosen the name Lilibet Diana for the tot in honor of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his late mum, Diana, Princess of Wales.