Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Swedish c.bank should factor in wider economy, government says

By Reuters
kitco.com
 28 days ago

STOCKHOLM, May 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's government said on Friday the central bank should factor economic developments as well as its main target of 2% inflation into monetary policy as it outlined plans for a new operating framework for the Riksbank. Central banks around the world have had to shoulder...

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Stability#Inflation#U S Federal Reserve#Swedish#Financial Markets#Reuters#Riksbank#The U S Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
Related
Economykelo.com

Euro zone to recover faster than thought, still needs support -ECB

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The euro zone is recovering faster than earlier expected, but still needs continued fiscal and monetary support so that the pandemic does not leave scars, European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde told European Union leaders on Friday. “Euro area GDP is recovering and will return to pre-pandemic...
Worldcryptonews.com

Hurry up and Regulate Crypto, Urges Ukrainian Central Bank

The policy-making unit of the Ukrainian central bank has called on the nation’s government to speed up the rollout of crypto legislation. In an official release, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU)’s governing council urged Kyiv to hurry up with its long-awaited regulation, urging the executive to “accelerate the preparation of legislation to regulate the cryptoasset market and transactions conducted using [cryptoassets].”
Businessmix929.com

Fed’s hawkish tilt pressures Mexico’s Banxico, but no hike seen

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Bank of Mexico is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.0% on Thursday, in the face of pressure to hike after Federal Reserve officials last week brought forward the first projected U.S. rate increases. The Fed on June 16 began...
Businesskitco.com

BoE revises growth estimates higher

(Kitco News) - The Bank of England meeting was as expected but there were a few interesting points on GDP and inflation to take note of. Vote unchanged for QE (8-1) Haldane dissents again. Kept rates unchanged as expected. BoE Holds Gilt Purchase Target At £875 bln, Corporate Bond Target...
Businessbywire.news

BoE sees inflation breaking 3% but won't rush to unwind stimulus

LONDON -The Bank of England said inflation would peak above 3% as Britain's locked-down economy reopens, but the rise further beyond its 2% target would only be "temporary" and most policymakers favoured keeping stimulus at full throttle. Sterling fell as the BoE's nine monetary policymakers voted 8-1 once again to...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Bank of England Holds Policy Steady, Hints at Inflation Concerns

The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the main lending rate at a historic low of 0.1%, and a majority voted to maintain asset purchases at the current level of £895 billion ($1.24 trillion). The Bank of England on Thursday kept its monetary policy unchanged, but vowed to monitor...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Crown, forint extend gains after cenbanks hike rates

PRAGUE, June 24 (Reuters) - The Czech crown and Hungarian forint extended gains on Thursday, after both the countries' central banks initiated measures towards monetary policy tightening this week, while central European stock markets also edged higher. On Wednesday, the Czech National Bank (CNB) raised its interest rate for the first time since just before the coronavirus hit central Europe in early 2020 and signalled possible increases at upcoming meetings this year. The move came a day after the National Bank of Hungary lifted its base rate and became the first central bank in the European Union to start policy tightening in the aftermath of the pandemic. Central Europe is facing stronger inflationary pressures than the euro zone or elsewhere in Europe, putting central banks on alert. But unlike in the Czech Republic or Hungary, Poland's central bank has so far struck a more dovish tone. Danske Bank said, though, it saw a potential pivot coming from the Polish bank in July, which would boost Poland's zloty. Danske recommended short euro against the zloty. The zloty trailed the crown and forint and was flat at 4.524 per euro. The crown added 0.1% to 25.345 to the euro to touch a two-week high and the forint added 0.3% to 349.60. Czech rates markets continued to climb. "Unless we see stronger crown appreciation, it looks like the August meeting will bring policy rates higher again, potentially followed by another hike in November," Citi said. "While... a higher risk of more front-loaded policy normalisation are likely to increase the shorter end of the Czech interest rate curve, causing flattening, we think the August CNB meeting may change this trend." In Hungary, the forint added to gains after the central bank also signalled its first hike would be followed by others. "The central bank's communication about the start of the rate hike cycle was so clear and unambiguous that it ended up boosting the forint," a Budapest-based trader said, adding that the forint would likely continue to hover around 350 but could firm to 347 if the global mood gave it a boost. On stock markets, Warsaw led with a 0.6% rise, followed by Budapest, up 0.4%, following global moves. In Prague, shares in O2 Czech Republic fell over 3%, after its main shareholder PPF lifted its stake to over 90% and announced its intention to squeeze out remaining shareholders. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1151 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields drift lower after dovish BoE

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Government bond yields in the euro area drifted lower on Thursday after the Bank of England left policy steady, as the bloc’s debt investors continued to seek direction in the aftermath of last week’s Federal Reserve meeting. The Bank of England kept the size of...
Businessthevibes.com

Bank of England torn between inflation fears and Covid-19 recovery

LONDON – The Bank of England is forecast to keep record low interest rates today – the latest major central bank to weigh fears of spiking inflation against the need to nurture economic recovery from Covid. The British central bank will announce the outcome of its meeting at 1100 GMT,...
Businessjusticenewsflash.com

Bank of England says inflation may rise above 3%

The Bank of England has stated that prices are rising faster than expected and that inflation may rise to more than 3% in the next few months, but added that this issue is “temporary” and should not affect monetary policy. Before the Bank of England’s announcement on Thursday, data showed...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

BOE Bank Rate maintained at 0.1% - June 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 22 June 2021, the Committee judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remained appropriate. The MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at Â£20 billion. The Committee voted by a majority of 8-1 for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programme of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the stock of these government bond purchases at Â£875 billion and so the total target stock of asset purchases at Â£895 billion.
Businessgreekherald.com

Brazil's Central Bank raises 2021 economic growth forecast to 4.6 pct

BRASILIA, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Central Bank of Brazil raised its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth from 3.6 to 4.6 percent for this year, according to its quarterly Inflation Report released on Thursday. Recent indicators of economic activity showed more positive evolution than expected, despite the intensity...
World101.9 KELO-FM

Swedish government sees faster growth as pandemic effects fade

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s economy will grow substantially faster than previously expected this year, as it bounces back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Wednesday. The hit to Sweden’s economy from the pandemic has turned out to be milder than first feared in 2020, when...
Businessbruegel.org

What to expect from the ECB’s monetary policy strategy review?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the European Central Bank (ECB) to postpone the review of its monetary policy strategy, or how it goes about ensuring price stability in the euro area. Although measures to contain the pandemic’s economic fallout will continue to be in place for some time, the ECB is now expected to finalise its monetary policy strategy review by the end of the year, if not earlier, compared to the original aim of end-2020.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-FX firms as market eyes Czech rate hike

WARSAW, June 23 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were firmer on Wednesday, ahead of a Czech central bank meeting that economists expect will deliver the second rate hike in the region in as many days. Central and eastern Europe has the highest inflation in the European Union, and on Tuesday the Hungarian central bank became the first in the bloc to launch a cycle of rate hikes to combat growing price pressures in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It raised its base rate to 0.9% from 0.6%, a slightly bigger hike than analysts had expected, and said it would review the need for more hikes on a monthly basis. Markets expect the Czech central bank will follow suit with its first rate hike since just before the pandemic started. The Czech crown was 0.25% firmer against the euro at 25.454 at 0844 GMT, close to its two-week moving average. It hit 15-month highs on the strong side of 25.30 earlier in June. Commerzbank said a rate hike was likely, with the majority on the Czech National Bank (CNB) board not wanting to wait and that the crown had further room to gain over its forecast horizon. "Consumer prices are close to the top end of the CNB target range, core rate remains above it and producer price momentum points towards increased price pressure," it said. The Hungarian forint was the best performing currency in the region, firming 0.49% to 349.40 after Tuesday's rate hike. "The central bank surprised to the hawkish side by saying that it will deliver further hikes on a monthly basis ... Moreover, the statement had a clear hawkish shift in tone as far as inflation risks are concerned," Morgan Stanley said in a note. In Poland, where the central bank has struck a much more dovish tone than its Czech and Hungarian counterparts, the zloty was 0.09% firmer at 4.518. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1044 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech.
Businessthaienquirer.com

Central bank lowers GDP projection as pandemic drags on

The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday lowered the country’s economic growth projection for 2021 to 1.8 per cent, down from 3 per cent predicted in March, but kept the policy rate unchanged. The Monetary Policy Committee at the central bank reduced its estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth in...
Sweden104.1 WIKY

Swedish Centre Party to drop rent reforms, PM could form new government

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden’s Centre Party said it is ready to drop its demand that the government coalition pursues reform of the rental market, a plan which led parliament to pass a vote of no-confidence in the Prime Minister. The Left Party triggered the vote of no-confidence in Stefan Lofven this...
U.S. Politicsmoneyweek.com

The Federal Reserve will deliver a volatile summer for markets

Will a “taper tantrum” trounce emerging markets?. Has Jerome Powell turned into a hawk? The chair of the US Federal Reserve, America’s central bank, has repeatedly insisted that surging inflation is “transitory” and that monetary policy must be kept ultra-loose for the foreseeable future. The annual rate of US inflation hit a 13-year high of 5% last month, while other data also shows that the US economy is red-hot. Hence a rethink: last week Powell finally acknowledged that “inflation could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we expect”.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

No discernible progress in Swedish government crisis

Copenhagen — After the fall of the Swedish government, there are no signs yet whether Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will opt for resignation or new elections. These two options are on the table for the Social Democrat after a majority in the parliament in Stockholm expressed no confidence in him on Monday. Lofven now has one week to choose between these two options.