Swedish c.bank should factor in wider economy, government says

PRAGUE, June 24 (Reuters) - The Czech crown and Hungarian forint extended gains on Thursday, after both the countries' central banks initiated measures towards monetary policy tightening this week, while central European stock markets also edged higher. On Wednesday, the Czech National Bank (CNB) raised its interest rate for the first time since just before the coronavirus hit central Europe in early 2020 and signalled possible increases at upcoming meetings this year. The move came a day after the National Bank of Hungary lifted its base rate and became the first central bank in the European Union to start policy tightening in the aftermath of the pandemic. Central Europe is facing stronger inflationary pressures than the euro zone or elsewhere in Europe, putting central banks on alert. But unlike in the Czech Republic or Hungary, Poland's central bank has so far struck a more dovish tone. Danske Bank said, though, it saw a potential pivot coming from the Polish bank in July, which would boost Poland's zloty. Danske recommended short euro against the zloty. The zloty trailed the crown and forint and was flat at 4.524 per euro. The crown added 0.1% to 25.345 to the euro to touch a two-week high and the forint added 0.3% to 349.60. Czech rates markets continued to climb. "Unless we see stronger crown appreciation, it looks like the August meeting will bring policy rates higher again, potentially followed by another hike in November," Citi said. "While... a higher risk of more front-loaded policy normalisation are likely to increase the shorter end of the Czech interest rate curve, causing flattening, we think the August CNB meeting may change this trend." In Hungary, the forint added to gains after the central bank also signalled its first hike would be followed by others. "The central bank's communication about the start of the rate hike cycle was so clear and unambiguous that it ended up boosting the forint," a Budapest-based trader said, adding that the forint would likely continue to hover around 350 but could firm to 347 if the global mood gave it a boost. On stock markets, Warsaw led with a 0.6% rise, followed by Budapest, up 0.4%, following global moves. In Prague, shares in O2 Czech Republic fell over 3%, after its main shareholder PPF lifted its stake to over 90% and announced its intention to squeeze out remaining shareholders. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1151 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.