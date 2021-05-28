National Bank of Canada beats profit estimates on lending boost, lower provisions

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.00.