National Bank of Canada beats profit estimates on lending boost, lower provisions

By Reuters
kitco.com
 28 days ago

(Reuters) -National Bank of Canada beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Friday, driven by a jump in earnings in its personal and commercial business and a large drop in funds set aside to cover potential loan losses. Personal loans grew 7% and commercial lending climbed 5% from a year...

www.kitco.com
Businesssrnnews.com

Nike profit, sales beat estimates on strong demand from Americans leaving lockdown

(Reuters) -Nike Inc’s quarterly profit and revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as Americans stepping out of pandemic-led lockdowns splurged on footwear and apparel, sending the sneaker maker’s shares 4% higher. After staying at home for more than a year and limiting themselves to leisure-wear and comfortable pajamas, consumers...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CIBC Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$138.00

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.00.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

National Bank Financial Boosts Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$57.00

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HDI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Buy

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a continued rise in expenses, which will likely hurt the bottom line growth. Moreover, the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, the persistent low interest rate environment and weak loan demand are expected to continue to hamper revenue growth in the near term. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, its initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to support profitability. Further, the company's announcements of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help focus on Asia.”
Chicago, ILsmarteranalyst.com

CIBC Expands Presence in U.S. With Strategic Investment in Loop Capital

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Canada’s fifth-largest bank, announced Wednesday it has made a minority investment in Loop Capital. The Chicago-based financial services firm has offices in 20 U.S. cities, with more than 175 employees worldwide. This transaction gives CIBC growth opportunities in U.S. capital markets. Financial terms of...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Canada appoints CDIC CEO Peter Routledge to oversee financial sector

TORONTO, June 24 (Reuters) - Canada has named Peter Routledge the country’s top banking regulator for a seven-year term starting on June 29, the country’s finance department said on Thursday. Routledge will become the next Superintendent of Financial Institutions when Jeremy Rudin retires on June 28. The Office of the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Nike revenue beats estimates on North America growth

June 24 (Reuters) - Nike Inc on Thursday reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, as Americans stepping out after a year with stimulus money in their pockets splurged on footwear and apparel. Total revenue rose to $12.34 billion for the fourth quarter from $6.31 billion a year earlier when...
Economyq957.com

Canada’s M&A boom fuels hiring spree, higher pay

TORONTO (Reuters) – Record-breaking dealmaking in Canada is encouraging investment banks to beef up staffing, but the increased demand for bankers is forcing some to pay up in unique ways to attract new hires. Canadian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) year to date surged to a record $206.5 billion and IPOs...
MarketsBusiness Insider

CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for June 2021

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the June 2021 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs, which distribute monthly and quarterly. Unitholders of record on June 30, 2021, will receive cash distributions payable on July 5, 2021. Details of the...
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to Sector Perform

NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.
Financial Reportsmorningstar.com

NTPC's Fourth-Quarter Profit Tripled on Reversal of Tax Provisions

NTPC Ltd.'s net profit nearly tripled in its fiscal fourth quarter, largely due to the partial reversal of tax provisions made last year. The Indian state-owned power company's net profit in the quarter ended March jumped to 45.42 billion rupees ($612.6 million) from INR15.35 billion a year ago, it said in a stock-exchange filing over the weekend.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.
Financial ReportsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Amdocs falls short of earnings estimate but beats on revenue

CHESTERFIELD — Amdocs Ltd. on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $119.1 million. The Chesterfield-based company reported a profit of 91 cents per share, or $1.13 adjusted for one-time gains and costs. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS.