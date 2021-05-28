Norway appoints new wealth fund supervisor at central bank

Two central bank meetings will be in the spotlight this week. It is pretty much a done deal that the Hungarian central bank will deliver some monetary policy tightening on Tuesday. Given the current setup of the policy toolkit, we expect the policy rate (0.6%) and the 1-week depo rate (0.75%) to be merged and hiked to 0.9%. The new forecasts should highlight a faster pace of economic recovery combined with higher inflation this year. Of importance will be the bank’s projection for next year’s inflation –whether it sees it abating and if so, how quickly. There are two possible timings for the first-rate hike in Czechia –June or August. Even though the uncertainty around the pandemic has not fully receded, given the current inflationary pressures we see a higher probability that the Czech central bank will raise its key rate by 25bps to 0.5% already on Wednesday. This should come as no surprise to the markets, that have already priced it in. Apart from the expected monetary policy changes in Hungary and Czechia, we will get a first look at the Polish real economy data in May. Industrial output likely rose by 33.4% y/y, pushed up by last year’s low base but partially limited by a negative calendar effect (-1WD). Re-opening of the economy likely gave a boost to Polish retail sales dynamics in May, even in spite of the waning base effect, as they may have grown by 15.7% y/y. Moreover, the unemployment rate in Poland is thought to have dropped to 6.1% last month (local methodology).