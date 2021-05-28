BoE's Haldane sees faint echo of 1970s in inflation spiral risk

The British pound is unchanged on Thursday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3957, down 0.01% on the day. All eyes are on the Bank of England, which will set the key interest rate later in the day. With the economy reopening, investors are carefully watching for any hints from the bank about a tightening in policy earlier than expected. Economic indicators, such as the May PMIs, indicate that the recovery continues to gain traction. As well, inflation has been increasing, and the markets were all abuzz when US inflation surged. UK inflation rose to 2.1%, which is noteworthy because it breached above the BoE’s inflation target of 2.0%. We can expect the bank to address higher inflation at today’s meeting. At the same time, Covid has resurged in the UK, to the extent that the much-anticipated Freedom Day, scheduled for June 21, has been delayed for four weeks.