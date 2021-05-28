Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CEO pay rises to $12.7M even as pandemic ravages economy

By STAN CHOE AP Business Writer
Courier News
 28 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — As COVID-19 ravaged the world last year, CEOs’ big pay packages seemed to be under as much threat as everything else. Fortunately for those CEOs, many had boards of directors willing to see the pandemic as an extraordinary event beyond their control. Across the country, boards made changes to the intricate formulas that determine their CEOs’ pay — and other moves — that helped make up for losses created by the crisis.

www.couriernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Boards Of Directors#Ravaged#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
POTUSFortune

CEOs are optimistic about the economy

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. —53% of the CEOs believe the business effects of the pandemic “will largely be over by the end of 2021.”. —77%...
Public HealthDerrick

COLUMN:How we managed to deal with pandemic, economy

Remember a year ago, when we are all making extra efforts to support local businesses? That may have been one of the not-awful things to come with the pandemic mess. We've seen different waves of business issues coming from the COVID-19 sweep of the nation.
Public Healththesaxon.org

Global wealth surged in 2020, defying the effects of the coronavirus pandemic

Very contrary to what could be expected, accumulated wealth in the world increased a considerable 7.4% in 2020 and that of adult individuals broke a new record by growing 6% and reaching an average of $ 79,952, defying the crisis of the pandemic and its effects on the real economy, according to the annual report on Global Wealth from Credit Suisse Bank.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Poll: Concern about inflation rises as economy recovers from pandemic

An overwhelming majority of Americans are concerned about inflation, and they’re not uniformly confident in the government’s ability to reel it in, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shared exclusively with The Hill. In total, 85 percent of respondents say that they’re at least somewhat concerned about inflation, including...
Public HealthInsurance Journal

CEO Views: Successes and Failures in Dealing with Pandemic Challenges

As insurance professionals prepare for mask-free life and opportunities to exchange ideas in person, industry leaders took the virtual stage again at a midyear conference, recounting industry lessons learned during the 15 months since COVID distancing began. John Neal, chief executive officer of Lloyd’s of London, Dino Robusto, chair and...
Businessfoodindustryexecutive.com

U.S. Economy Back on Track: Business Roundtable CEO Economic Outlook Index

The U.S. economy is back on track in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Business Roundtable’s Q2 2021 CEO Economic Outlook Survey. Plans for hiring have risen to historically high levels and CEOs project 5% growth for the year, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than their estimate last quarter.
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Economy Rebounding, But Not Back To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Chautauqua County gained another 1,600 jobs in the past month, according to state Labor Department statistics. Private-sector employment increased from 44,700 jobs in April to 46,300 in May. But, that doesn’t mean Chautauqua County is back to pre-pandemic levels. In May 2019, the last comparable year, private sector employment in...
Public HealthPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

State allots funds for pandemic-ravaged arts sector

The state has made available $105 million in arts and cultural funding through the New York State Council on the Arts. The grants will aid in the arts sector's multi-year recovery from COVID-19 and spur the revitalization of New York's creative economy, which fosters $123 billion annually in economic activity and supports more than 500,000 jobs statewide, the governor's office said in a media release.
Agriculturethebftonline.com

Economy grows 3.1% despite pandemic

Even though the global economy is still suffering from impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, as countries have not opened up fully, data published by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) indicate that the country’s economy is recovering – as it has recorded 3.1 percent growth in the first three months of the year.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

EVENING 5: PM unveils pandemic exit strategy

In today’s edition of Evening 5 — PM Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin unveils a Covid-19 exit strategy which should see all economic sectors reopened by end-October. Meanwhile, Berjaya Corp Group CEO Jalil Rasheed unveils a three-year strategic plan to transform the group by end-2024.
Business1055wzjk.com

How Much Impact Did The Pandemic Have On Economy?

MUNCIE, Ind. — One economist is providing some clarity on how the coronavirus pandemic impacted the economy last year. Thousands of people were left without work and many businesses closed in 2020. Many believe this was largely due to government-mandated shutdowns that forced businesses to close. Dr. Mike Hicks, an...
Economyirmagazine.com

IR papers: CEO pay ratio builds credibility

US investigators have uncovered a curious aspect of the newly mandated pay ratio disclosure: blaming others is a more effective strategy in terms of absolving the CEO from responsibility for poor company performance when a pay ratio disclosure is present than when it’s absent. ‘Conventional wisdom is that accepting blame...
MarketsTelegraph

FTSE rises to new pandemic high

London’s FTSE 100 has returned to its highest point since the start of a Covid-19 crash that wiped hundreds of billions of pounds off the index last year. Blue-chips ticked back up to 7,172.5 after gaining another 25.8 points on Tuesday, to its highest close since Feb 21 2020, the last day before the pandemic gripped the markets. It was on the next trading day, Feb 24 2020, that the top flight had its biggest fall in more than four years with around £62bn wiped off the index.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Executive pay soared during the pandemic, widening the gulf between CEOs and employees. These were the 5 execs who received the largest pay packages in 2020.

Executive compensation skyrocketed in 2020, a New York Times and Equilar analysis found. Palantir CEO Alex Karp was the highest-paid public company CEO at $1.1 billion. Eight of the top earners received compensation packages worth over $100 million last year. See more stories on Insider's business page. For US executives,...
BusinessBBC

Coronavirus: Can countries pay back pandemic debt?

As G7 leaders meet to discuss global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, business reporter Lora Jones takes a look at who governments have borrowed staggering amounts of cash from and how - if ever - they plan to repay that debt. Motion Graphics by Jacqueline Galvin. Produced by Soraya...