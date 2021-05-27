Mask mandate in Pa. will be lifted by June 28

Vermont is currently at 79.8% of Vermonters receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Just 0.2% more to go, or 1,300 Vermonters to reach the 80% goal and lift all COVID-19 restrictions(link is external). There are a series of walk-in clinics happening this weekend at locations around the state, from state parks, to concerts, breweries, dairy farms, and retail locations. NO reservation is needed. ACCD hopes businesses can continue to help spread the word of these clinics to employees or customers who may be looking for a quick and easy way to get vaccinated and help the state reach the 80% mark. Please reference the Department of Health website(link is external) to find a clinic near you.