Pennsylvania State

Mask mandate in Pa. will be lifted by June 28

Daily Local News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania's mask mandate will be lifted by June 28. Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam made the announcement Thursday during a media briefing. "After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth's mask order can safely be lifted on June 28 or when 70% of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first," Beam said.

