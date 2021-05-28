New Books and ARCs, 5/28/21

BENEATH A PALE SKY BY PHILIP FRACASSI (BOOK REVIEW by Tony Jones) I have been a fan of Philip Fracassi for several years now, via scanning my archive I realise I have not reviewed any of his work since 2018. That is way too long for such a stylish writer to be off my radar. So, I was delighted to rectify this oversight with Beneath a Pale Sky, which brings together eight short stories (some of which are quite long), a few of which are brand new to this collection, mixed with others which have previously seen the light of day elsewhere. Fracassi is, simply put, an outstanding writer of short fiction and his work has been widely published in genre magazines, including: Best Horror of the Year, Nightmare Magazine, Black Static, Dark Discoveries, Lovecraft eZine, and Cemetery Dance.