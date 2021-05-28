New Books and ARCs, 5/28/21

Inspiring, instructional, and humorous, books are possibly one of the most useful gifts for a high school or college graduate. And who better to ask for book recommendations from than a best-selling writer? So we chatted with the founding authors of Friends & Fiction, the popular weekly Facebook Live webcast that celebrates reading, books, and the art of storytelling. Fan-favorite authors Kristy Woodson Harvey, Kristin Harmel, Patti Callahan, Mary Kay Andrews, and Mary Alice Monroe started Friends & Fiction at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic as a way to connect with fans and support independent bookstores across the U.S. Since April 15, 2020, they've produced more than 50 episodes and have chatted with authors like Kristin Hannah, Delia Owens, Brit Bennett, Elin Hilderbrand, and more (wow!).