As always with cheating baseball players, things have become very complicated. See if you can follow along. Tampa Bay Rays star pitcher Tyler Glasnow — name ring a bell? — sort of admitted to cheating, hinted that he doesn’t cheat as badly as others, urged Major League Baseball to allow pitchers to cheat at least a little and argued that MLB should have given more time for cheating pitchers to adjust — and he said all of it just three weeks after implying the Toronto Blue Jays cheated against him by stealing signs.