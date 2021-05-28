Cancel
Midlands sets record as more than 10 million Covid vaccinations carried out

By Dayna Farrington
Shropshire Star
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 10 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Midlands – with the region leading the way with the largest number of people vaccinated in England. A total of 6,086,345 million people in the Midlands have received at least their first dose and 3,928,744 million...

www.shropshirestar.com
