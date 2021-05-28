Cancel
Shrewsbury Quarry patrols will continue, says council

By Keri Trigg
Shropshire Star
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity patrols of the Quarry in Shrewsbury are set to continue as a result of persistent anti-social behaviour. The town council drafted in security guards in March to try and address the problem, and the arrangement was due to come to an end this week. But at a meeting of...

www.shropshirestar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Jones
Person
Gary Farmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Social Behaviour#Security Guards#Alcohol#Shrewsbury Quarry#Team Shrewsbury#Bid#The Town Council#Covid
