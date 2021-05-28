Shrewsbury Quarry patrols will continue, says council

Though restrictions are being lifted, Brighton City Council is aiming to remain meeting virtually until improvements are completed to their chambers. On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for the rescinding of major pandemic restrictions on masks and capacity limits. Brighton City Council was already scheduled to discuss returning in person during their study session last night, but as City Manager Nate Geinzer put it, this change made for a less robust discussion. Additionally, City Council discussed options on their existing state of emergency declaration that allows for virtual meetings through August 31st. That date is also the date that major renovations are scheduled to be completed in Council Chambers. It was mentioned during the study session that the construction is going well and could be finished ahead of schedule.