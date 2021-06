Last night, the UK government confirmed what had been widely mooted in the press over the weekend – that there will be a four-week delay to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in England and that the Step 3 restrictions will remain in place for now. The government’s intention is that England will move to Step 4 (the lifting of all restrictions) on 19 July, but it has promised to review the data again in two weeks in case the risks have reduced.